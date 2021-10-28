Former president Donald Trump will reportedly be in attendance for Game 4 of the World Series at Truist Park in Atlanta, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports.

Braves CEO Terry McGuirk said the team was surprised when Trump called the league to request tickets, adding, "Of course, we said yes. We are apolitical. We’re open to anyone coming. It’s great that he wants to come to our game"

Trump attended Game 5 of the 2019 World Series in Washington, D.C., when he was still in office. He was greeted with a chorus of boos when showed on the video screen. McGuirk said Trump will be sitting in a private suite.

This is not the first time Trump has involved himself in the MLB season since leaving office. He called on fans to boycott the league after its decision to move the 2021 All-Star Game over a new Georgia voting law that critics argue restricts access to the ballot box, particularly for Black voters and other voters of color.

“Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections," Trump said, per Tal Axelrod of The Hill. "...Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections."

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is also expected to be in attendance at Game 4.

More MLB Coverage: