Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jorge Soler Becomes Second Cuban-Born Player to Win World Series MVP Award

Author:

On July 29, Jorge Soler was hitting .192 for a fourth-place Royals team that was going nowhere fast. Three months later, he's the World Series MVP.

Soler took home the prize by hitting .300 with three home runs and six RBIs over six games, leading the team in homers, RBIs and extra-base hits. His heroics stand as the crown jewel for a front office that completely revamped its outfield out of necessity at the trade deadline, which ended up propelling Atlanta to its first World Series title in 26 years.

Soler, NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall and Joc Pederson were all added at the end of July to help cover an outfield that had lost Ronald Acuña Jr. to a torn ACL, as well as Marcell Ozuna for a domestic violence arrest. All four played crucial roles in the postseason run.

SI Recommends

Soler shined in the biggest moments during the Fall Classic. He homered to lead off the top of the first inning in Game 1, becoming the first player to ever do that. He hit what ended up being the game-winning home run as a pinch hitter in Game 4, and his three-run blast in the third inning of Game 6 provided all the scoring the Braves would need.

Soler is the second Cuban-born player to win the World Series MVP Award, joining Livan Hernández of the Marlins in 1997. He's the third player to win the award after being acquired by his team midseason, joining Boston's Steve Pearce in 2018 and Donn Clendenon of the Mets in 1969.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Soler Power MVP
MLB

Jorge Soler Wins World Series MVP Award

Soler becomes just the second Cuban-born player to win the award after coming through clutch for Atlanta in the Fall Classic.

max fried celebration
MLB

Twitter Parties Like 1995 During Braves' World Series Win

After over two decades, the Braves brought home the World Series title after a 7-0 Game 6 to end the Atlanta sports curse.

Braves Win WS
MLB

Braves Top Astros to Capture Franchise's Fourth World Series Title

Behind a stellar pitching performance from Max Fried and a barrage of homers, the Braves won Game 6 to bring home their first championship since 1995.

1-1-1-rankings-cincy-bama
Play
College Football

Top Takeaways From the First Playoff Ranking

How should we feel about the committee's placement of Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Alabama, Michigan State and others? SI experts weigh in.

Soler Power
MLB

Jorge Soler Crushes Home Run Out of Minute Maid Park

Soler got the scoring started in Game 6 of the World Series with a mammoth three-run homer in the third inning.

Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr (5) dunks the ball during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Podcasts

The Bulls Are For Real & The Celtics Spiral | The Crossover

NBC Chicago Sports' K.C. Johnson joins the show to discuss The dominant Bulls, struggling Celtics and much more

GettyImages-1350927506
NFL

Details Emerge From Raiders' Ruggs III Deadly Car Accident

The police identified the victim as a 23-year-old woman, and the wide receiver's girlfriend was a passenger in his car.

rece-davis
College Football

ESPN's Rece Davis 'Shocked' at Alabama's CFP Ranking

The Alabama alum was surprised by his alma mater's ranking.