Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Five-Time MLB All-Star Doug Jones Has Died

Author:

Doug Jones, a five-time All-Star who pitched from 1982 until 2000, has died. He was 64 years old.

Greg Swindell, Jones's teammate with Cleveland from 1986–91 and again in Houston in 1993, broke the news this afternoon via Twitter. He says that complications stemming from COVID-19 are to blame.

Cleveland confirmed his passing later in the afternoon. Jones remains one of the franchise's best relief pitchers, setting multiple franchise save records during his first stint with the team. He remained the team's all-time saves leader with 129 until the mark was broken by Bob Wickman in 2006. 

At the time of his retirement in 2000, he ranked 12th in MLB history with 303 career saves.

Jones began his career in 1982, when he made four appearances with the Brewers. Four seasons later, he debuted for Cleveland. 

SI Recommends

He'd return to both teams later in his career, with Milwaukee from 1996–98, before being traded back to Cleveland midway through the '98 season.  

Jones also pitched for the Astros (1992–93), Phillies ('94), Orioles ('95), Cubs ('96), and Athletics (1999–2000). He made the All-Star Game with Cleveland each year from 1988–90, and with Houston in '92 and Philadelphia in '94.

He finished his MLB career with a 3.30 ERA and 909 strikeouts to just 247 walks in 1,128.1  innings pitched.

More MLB Coverage:

For more news on the Cleveland Guardians, head over to Cleveland Baseball Insider.

YOU MAY LIKE

maqb-week-11-cam-newton-kirk-cousins-trevor-lawrence
Play
NFL

MAQB: Best Cam has Looked Since Early 2018

The former MVP may be playing like we saw before his foot and ankle injuries, and he's giving the Panthers an upgrade at QB.

Travis Hunter
Play
College Football

Deion Sanders, Jackson State Host Top Football Recruit

No. 1 Football Recruit visits with FCS Jackson State

Florida AD Scott Stricklin stands at a podium.
College Football

Florida AD Releases Statement About Coaching Search

The team parted ways with Dan Mullen over the weekend.

david-ortiz
MLB

David Ortiz, A-Rod Among New Names Added to MLB Hall of Fame Ballot

Barry Bonds, Curt Schilling and Roger Clemens make their 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot.

Taysom Hill with the Saints.
NFL

Report: Saints' Hill Signs Hybrid Contract Extension

Hill could reportedly make up to $95 million in the deal.

USFL Logos
NFL

USFL Unveils Logos, Team Names Ahead of '22 Return

The USFL is coming back this spring.

Kevin Hart on the sidelines during pregame warmups for Eagles vs. Saints.
NFL

Kevin Hart Among ManningCast Guests This Week

One former NFL wide receiver will be making an appearance along with a politician.

Kenny Omega holds the AAA mega championship over his head
Play
Wrestling

Kenny Omega Vacates AAA Mega Championship Due to Injury

His match against El Hijo del Vikingo is off, but Omega calls the rising lucha libre star “a once-in-a-lifetime talent.”