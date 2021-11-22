Five-Time MLB All-Star Doug Jones Has Died

Doug Jones, a five-time All-Star who pitched from 1982 until 2000, has died. He was 64 years old.

Greg Swindell, Jones's teammate with Cleveland from 1986–91 and again in Houston in 1993, broke the news this afternoon via Twitter. He says that complications stemming from COVID-19 are to blame.

Cleveland confirmed his passing later in the afternoon. Jones remains one of the franchise's best relief pitchers, setting multiple franchise save records during his first stint with the team. He remained the team's all-time saves leader with 129 until the mark was broken by Bob Wickman in 2006.

At the time of his retirement in 2000, he ranked 12th in MLB history with 303 career saves.

Jones began his career in 1982, when he made four appearances with the Brewers. Four seasons later, he debuted for Cleveland.

He'd return to both teams later in his career, with Milwaukee from 1996–98, before being traded back to Cleveland midway through the '98 season.

Jones also pitched for the Astros (1992–93), Phillies ('94), Orioles ('95), Cubs ('96), and Athletics (1999–2000). He made the All-Star Game with Cleveland each year from 1988–90, and with Houston in '92 and Philadelphia in '94.

He finished his MLB career with a 3.30 ERA and 909 strikeouts to just 247 walks in 1,128.1 innings pitched.

