In the Angels' perpetual search for more pitching, much of the external focus is centered on the club's need for help in its starting rotation. On Tuesday, however, the team took a big step toward fortifying its bullpen.

The Angels reportedly agreed to a deal with relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The contract is believed to be for four years, though the total value is not yet known.

Iglesias, who turns 32 in January, was acquired by the Angels from the Reds last offseason in exchange for Noe Ramirez and minor leaguer Leonardo Rivas. In 65 games, he posted a 2.47 ERA and had 34 saves with 103 strikeouts and just 12 walks in 70 innings.

The Angels have already signed starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard, as well as pitcher Michael Lorenzen—who's moonlighted as a two-way player in the past—on a one-year contract. The team also agreed to a two-year deal with relief pitcher Aaron Loup to help bolster the back end of the bullpen.

After posting the best record in baseball in 2014, the Angels have not made the postseason since, finishing with a losing record in seven straight seasons.

More MLB Coverage: