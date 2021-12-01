Report: Dodgers to Re-Sign All-Star Chris Taylor

In a young offseason that's already seen the departure of stars Corey Seager and Max Scherzer from Los Angeles, the Dodgers on Wednesday made sure another key piece would remain in their clubhouse.

The Dodgers have reportedly agreed to re-sign utilityman Chris Taylor, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The precise terms of the deal are not yet known.

Taylor, who made his first career All-Star team in 2021, hit .254/.344/.438 with 20 home runs, 13 stolen bases and 73 RBIs in 148 games. He saw time in all three outfield spots, as well as second base, shortstop and third base, developing into one of the most versatile players in the league.

The Dodgers saw several key players become free agents this winter, with some already signing elsewhere. Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million deal with the Rangers, while Scherzer signed with the Mets for three years and a staggering $130 million. Other players currently still on the market include Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen.

Taylor, 31, made his big-league debut with the Mariners in 2014 before landing with the Dodgers in 2016. He's blossomed into a key piece for the franchise since his arrival. In the last five years, he's hit .265/.343/.461 with a 116 wRC+, playing at multiple positions throughout his time in Los Angeles.

