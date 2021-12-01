Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Dodgers to Re-Sign All-Star Chris Taylor

Author:

In a young offseason that's already seen the departure of stars Corey Seager and Max Scherzer from Los Angeles, the Dodgers on Wednesday made sure another key piece would remain in their clubhouse.

The Dodgers have reportedly agreed to re-sign utilityman Chris Taylor, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The precise terms of the deal are not yet known.

Taylor, who made his first career All-Star team in 2021, hit .254/.344/.438 with 20 home runs, 13 stolen bases and 73 RBIs in 148 games. He saw time in all three outfield spots, as well as second base, shortstop and third base, developing into one of the most versatile players in the league.

SI Recommends

The Dodgers saw several key players become free agents this winter, with some already signing elsewhere. Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million deal with the Rangers, while Scherzer signed with the Mets for three years and a staggering $130 million. Other players currently still on the market include Clayton Kershaw and Kenley Jansen.

Taylor, 31, made his big-league debut with the Mariners in 2014 before landing with the Dodgers in 2016. He's blossomed into a key piece for the franchise since his arrival. In the last five years, he's hit .265/.343/.461 with a 116 wRC+, playing at multiple positions throughout his time in Los Angeles.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Aug 29, 2015; Baltimore, MD, USA; Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) looks to throw before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
NFL

RGIII's Book to Detail His Sexual Harassment Experiences on WFT

The former QB's book, “Surviving Washington,” will detail his experiences, including "medical mismanagement," with the Washington Football Team.

osu-um
College Football

Michigan-Ohio State Set 2021 Viewership Record

It was the most-watched college football game since the 2019 meeting between Alabama and LSU.

USATSI_17032887
MLB

Everything You Need to Know About Pending MLB Lockout

The league and the players association have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday night to iron out a new collective-bargaining agreement.

damian-lillard-blazers-top-100
NBA

Damian Lillard to Miss 10 Days With Lower Abdominal Injury

The Trail Blazers will be without their star point guard.

peterson
NFL

Adrian Peterson Signs With Seahawks Practice Squad

The 36-year-old running back was released by the Titans last week.

Max Scherzer with the Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB

Scherzer: MLB Lockout a 'Very Likely Scenario'

He addressed baseball's labor strife during his first press conference with the Mets.

Bill Hancock speaking to media.
College Football

CFP Director Issues Statement After Expansion Meeting

The commissioners were unable to reach an agreement.

Nov 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots the ball against the Detroit Pistons in the second half at Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Pistons 110-106.
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Posts Cryptic Tweet in Absence from Lakers

His tweet has left NBA fans wondering what he is referring to.