December 16, 2021
MLB
Source: MLB, Union Haven't Met Since Lockout Began

Author:

Major League Baseball and the MLBPA could not reach a new collecting bargaining agreement before Dec. 2, leading to the sport's first work stoppage in 26 years. And it doesn't look like the current lockout is ending anytime soon.

MLB and the MLBPA have "not met since the collective-bargaining agreement expired at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 1," per Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein. There will reportedly be a conversation between MLB and union representatives on Thursday, though the meeting "is inconsequential enough that lead negotiators Dan Halem, of MLB, and Bruce Meyer, of the players’ association, are not expected to attend."

There are a number of issues for MLB and the union to sort through before reaching a new collective bargaining agreement. There is a divide on how baseball's arbitration system should work, and there are disagreements overrule changes such as expanded playoffs and the addition of the designated hitter to the National League.

The 2022 schedule has not been impacted by the lockout as of Thursday. MLB could ultimately cancel a portion or all of Spring Training without sacrificing regular season games if the lockout extends well into 2022. 

