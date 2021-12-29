Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager announced his retirement on Wednesday via a Tweet posted by his wife, Julie. Seager does not have his own Twitter account.

“Today, I'm announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball,” the note read. “Thank you to all my family, friends and fans for following me throughout my career. It's been a wonderful ride but I am unbelievably excited for the next chapter of my life.”

Seager spent his entire eleven-season MLB career with Seattle and walks away with a .251 career batting average and a career .321 on-base percentage. He earned his only All Star appearance in 2014, the same year he won the Gold Glove Award.

He's fourth all time in home runs (242), hits (1,395), RBIs (807) and games played (1,480) in Seattle's history. He's fifth in franchise runs with 705.

Seager, 34, finished the 2021 season with a .212 batting average and had career highs in both home runs (35) and RBIs (101).

