Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Kyle Seager

Kyle Seager Announced Retirement in Note Posted by His Wife on Twitter

Author:

Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager announced his retirement on Wednesday via a Tweet posted by his wife, Julie. Seager does not have his own Twitter account. 

“Today, I'm announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball,” the note read. “Thank you to all my family, friends and fans for following me throughout my career. It's been a wonderful ride but I am unbelievably excited for the next chapter of my life.”

Seager spent his entire eleven-season MLB career with Seattle and walks away with a .251 career batting average and a career .321 on-base percentage. He earned his only All Star appearance in 2014, the same year he won the Gold Glove Award. 

SI Recommends

He's fourth all time in home runs (242), hits (1,395), RBIs (807) and games played (1,480) in Seattle's history. He's fifth in franchise runs with 705. 

Seager, 34, finished the 2021 season with a .212 batting average and had career highs in both home runs (35) and RBIs (101). 

More MLB Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Brian Kelly speaks to LSU fans at a basketball game.
College Football

LSU Hires Chiefs’ Matt House As New DC

House serves as Kansas City's linebackers coach, and will finish out the season.

dan-quinn-dallas-cowboys-interim-coach
NFL

Report: Cowboys' Dan Quinn Won't Interview for Jags' HC Vacancy

Jacksonville requested permission to interview Quinn earlier this week.

Dec 21, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas (31) moves the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the first half at Staples Center.
NBA

Report: Isaiah Thomas Expected to Sign With Mavericks

The guard appeared in four games with the Lakers, averaging 9.3 points, two rebounds and 1.5 assists, during his 10-day contract.

thielen thumb
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Adam Thielen's Injury Could Hurt Justin Jefferson

Jefferson is among top fantasy options at WR, but his numbers aren't great when Thielen's not playing.

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett looks over the line
Play
College Football

Doubt Stetson Bennett at Your Own Risk

Georgia's starting QB has heard it all during his winding path. He opens up about fan negativity, his return to Athens and more.

Nov 7, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) runs on the field during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Adam Thielen Will Miss Remainder of Regular Season

The Vikings wide receiver underwent regular season-ending surgery on his left ankle.

Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) drives to the basket between Murray State forward DJ Burns (55) and guard Carter Collins (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Auburn, Ala.
Play
Betting

Men's College Basketball Betting Preview: LSU-Auburn, Seton Hall-Providence

Betting insight and analysis for a pair of top-25 conference matchups in the Big East and SEC.

Oct 21, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger (35) reacts after striking out in the third inning against the Atlanta Braves during game five of the 2021 NLCS at Dodger Stadium.
MLB

Can MLB’s Biggest Disappointments of 2021 Return to Form?

Cody Bellinger, Anthony Rendon and almost the entire Mets lineup are among the players who had unexpected down years.