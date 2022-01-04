Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
MLB
Former Red Sox Pitcher Jim Corsi Dies at 60 Following News of Terminal Cancer

Author:
A Red Sox hat on the bench.

Jim Corsi, a pitcher who spent 10 years in MLB, spending most of his career with Athletics and Red Sox died Tuesday after dealing with liver and colon cancer, the Red Sox announced Tuesday.

He was 60 years old. 

In an interview with Boston's WBZ-TV that was taped in November but aired this past Sunday, Corsi said, “I got liver cancer, stage four, and colon cancer. I made a mistake when I was younger by not getting a colonoscopy.

“I should have done it. If you’re out there, don’t wait. Don’t be stupid. I was a professional athlete and thought I was invincible, strong. You’re not. Cancer is not prejudice to anybody.

“That’s my message. Don’t wait. You don’t want to end up like this. If you get it soon enough, you’ll be alright.”

Corsi was drafted by the Yankees in the 25th round of the 1982 MLB draft. He would go on to play a decade in the majors, amassing a 22–24 record in 115 starts and 368 total appearances. 

We were saddened to hear of Jim’s passing after his courageous battle with cancer,” Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement. “Jim’s heart was so big and full of love that his legacy goes far beyond his playing career and World Series Championship. The affection he showed his family, this region, and every fan he encountered was incomparable. For me and so many others, he was the embodiment of that childhood dream to someday play for the hometown team. We were lucky to have had him as part of our Red Sox family, and extend our deepest condolences to his children, and all who knew and loved him. We lost a great one today.”

After his playing career, Corsi, a native of Newton, Ma., spent time working as a studio analyst with local TV stations in the area. 

