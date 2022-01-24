Skip to main content
Report: MLBPA Withdraws Proposal to Shorten the Time to Free Agency

The Major League Players Association withdrew its proposal that asked for players to enter free agency before they reach six years of service time in Monday’s bargaining session with Major League Baseball, according to The Athletic's Evan Drellich.

In a previous proposal, the union requested that the sport revise its free agency structure so that older players—initially those who are at least 30 1/2 years old and then eventually 29 1/2—could reach the open market after five years of service time.

Revising the time it takes for players to reach free agency was one of the main points of contention between the league and the union, along with revenue sharing and arbitration. In Monday’s session, the players also revised its proposal to cut revenue sharing between the teams, from $100 million to $30 million, according to Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post.

Together, the union’s two changes to its proposal represent a significant concession. Monday’s bargaining session was the second since the owners locked out the players on Dec. 2 following the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement. The two sides are scheduled to meet again Tuesday, when MLB is expected to make a proposal, though it will only cover a portion of the issues that will have to be settled before a new deal is reached, per Drellich.

More MLB Coverage: 

