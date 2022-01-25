Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

MLB, MLBPA Still Miles Apart Despite First Inch of True Progress

The players union made the first major concession of CBA negotiations with the league on Monday. But there are still many significant obstacles to a deal.

A path to an agreement between Major League owners and players remains unpaved, but one obstacle was removed Monday. Players dropped their request to expand free agent eligibility, according to a source familiar with a face-to-face bargaining session held in New York.

The players had sought changes to three pillars of past collective bargaining agreements: free agent eligibility, arbitration eligibility and revenue sharing. The owners have told players those issues are non-starters.

The Feb. 16 scheduled start of spring training remains in question because of the glacial pace of negotiations and the lack of progress on core issues. There have been two bargaining sessions since the lockout began Dec. 2. The players’ proposal Monday came 11 days after the last session. One optimistic sign is that this session was held in person rather than by videoconference, which led to the two sides agreeing to meet again Tuesday. The session, attended by eight representatives, included what the source described as “good, spirited dialogue.”

The union previously had proposed a system that paved two paths to free agency: the current six years of service time as well as five years for those at least 30 ½ years old. For instance, under that proposal, Joey Wendle, 31, of the Marlins would be a free agent after the 2022 season with 5.088 years of service time rather than waiting until after the 2023 season, when he would have accrued six years of service time.

Owners were never on board with the concept of lowering the threshold to free agency, which has remained unchanged since its inception in 1976. It now appears free agency will stand as is. The average age of a free agent is 31.

SI Recommends

The American League and National League players and fans stand at 2021 MLB All Star Game

The MLBPA blinked first in negotiations on Monday, but the players have largely stood together thus far.

Dropping the age-based proposal places more emphasis on one of the union’s core concerns: getting more money to younger players, which figures to get more attention in talks.

Unlike the three pillars, it is the one area where there is conceptual agreement on change. The two sides are far apart on how to accomplish it. Eleven days earlier, owners proposed a formula to drive more money to all players between two and three years of service time, not just the 22% of that class, known as Super Twos, that qualify for the bargaining leverage of arbitration. Players rejected that proposal Monday without a counter. They like the arbitration system so much they would like to drop the eligibility to two years of service time.

Revenue sharing cuts remain a non-starter for the owners, even though the players Monday reduced cuts they are looking for in the flow of money from large revenue teams to smaller revenue teams. Owners have been telling players that they don’t have the votes to make any cuts in revenue sharing.

There was some discussion Monday but no movement on an expanded postseason. Owners remain in favor of a 14-team postseason while the players favor a 12-team field.

More MLB Coverage:
Roundtable: Who Should Make the Hall of Fame?
• Most Pressing Needs for Every NL Playoff Team
 Most Pressing Needs for Every AL Playoff Team
Hall of Fame Tracker Is Improving the Cooperstown Conversation
Solidarity and Betrayal: Inside Baseball’s First Major Labor War

YOU MAY LIKE

NFC And AFC Championship lineup - MMQB
Podcasts

That Was the Greatest Weekend of Football There Ever Was | The MMQB NFL Podcast

A recap of one of the greatest playoff weekends in the history of the NFL

brian-billick-nfl
College Football

ASU Hires Billick as Analyst, Advisor to Herm Edwards

Brian Billick is returning to football as he joins Herm Edwards‘s staff.

urban meyer (1)
NFL

Watch: Urban Meyer Denies Report He Kicked Jaguars Player

Meyer's brief tenure in Jacksonville epitomized dysfunction, and the former coach addressed reports Monday that he kicked a player.

Dick Vitale speaks to media members.
College Basketball

Vitale to Rest for Remainder of Season, Needs Surgery

ESPN college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale will no longer call games this season after being diagnosed with dysplasia in December.

Three baseballs.
MLB

Report: MLBPA Makes Two Major Concessions in Negotiations

Both sides plan to meet again Tuesday.

Comoros's Chaker Alhadhur was forced into playing goalkeeper
Soccer

Comoros Field Player Heroic as Makeshift GK in AFCON Defeat

It was the first time an outfield player started as a goalkeeper at a major international tournament, and he fared quite well.

vancouver-canucks-nhl
NHL

Canucks Hire Castonguay as Team’s First Female Assistant GM

She joins Vancouver after working as an agent with Momentum Hockey.

maqb-divisional-round-tom-brady-tyler-bass-travis-kelce
Play
NFL

MAQB: Potential Last Dance for Tom Brady

No one knows for sure, but here are some factors in play as the GOAT makes his decision. Plus, special teams coaches on the Bills’ touchback and more.