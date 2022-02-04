Skip to main content
MLB Umpire Joe West Officially Retires After 45 Years

Veteran MLB umpire Joe West told ESPN in October that he planned to retire at the conclusion of the 2021 postseason. On Friday, the decision was made official.

West, 69, will retire as the all-time leader in games umpired. According to MLB's statement, West umpired 5,460 games during his 45-year career.

West admitted that obtaining the record was his goal. "I thought I would do it last year but the season got a little messed up and I don't think it was right to work until the point of the record then just quit," West told ESPN in October.

Four other umpires also retired, according to the MLB's statement. West is joined by Fieldin Culbreth, Kerwin Danley, Gerry Davis and Brian Gorman. Five new umpires were promoted to the full-time staff.

Reactions to West's retirement were mixed on social media. Many were quick to share some of his more viral moments, including his stare-down against then-Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner back in 2015. Others said they'd be sad to see him go.

West first joined the National League as an umpire back in 1976 and joined the league full-time two years later. He worked six World Series during his time as an umpire. He served as the president of the MLB Umpires Association from 2009–18.

West umpired his final game on Oct. 6, 2021. It was a 3–1 victory by the Dodgers over the Cardinals in the National League wild-card game.

