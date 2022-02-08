Former Yankees Outfielder Gerald Williams Dies at 55

Gerald Williams, a former Yankees outfielder, died Tuesday in a fight against cancer. He was 55 .

Williams was a good friend and teammate to Jeter during his stints with the Yankees from 1992–96 and 2001–02. The Players’ Tribune tweeted a message from Jeter announcing the news, and sharing his condolences.

“Gerald Williams passed away this morning after a battle with cancer. To my teammate and one of my best friends in the world, rest in peace, my brother. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Liliana, and their whole family,” Jeter said.

The Yankees drafted Williams out of Grambling State in the 14th round of the 1987 MLB draft. After beginning his career with New York from '92 to '96, Williams went on to play for the Brewers, Braves and Devil Rays before returning to the Yankees for a second stint.

Following a second stint with New York, Williams finished his career with the Marlins and the Mets. Williams recorded a .255 batting average, 85 home runs and 365 RBI during his career.

More MLB Coverage: