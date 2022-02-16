Skip to main content
Juan Soto Confirms He Rejected Huge Contract Extension Offer From Nationals

Before the start of MLB’s lockout, Juan Soto declined a 13-year, $350 million contract extension offer from the Nationals, ESPN Deportes’ Enrique Rojas reports.

According to Rojas, the deal would have begun in the 2022 season and run through Soto’s age 36 season in 2034. Additionally, the deal doesn’t include any deferred money, which is something the Nationals have done in the past with big contracts. The 23-year-old would’ve made about $27 million dollars a year. 

The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts currently owns the biggest deal in baseball, having signed a 12-year, $365 million deal in 2020.

Soto confirmed the offer to Rojas and said that he wasn’t particularly impressed about the offer.

Soto, who is represented by Scott Boras, explained that Boras suggested they take these extension talks year-by-year and potentially hit free agency. However, Soto made sure to say he prefers to stay in Washington for the rest of his career.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan believes Soto could be the first player to earn $500 million guaranteed in American professional team sports if he stays healthy.

Soto was the runner-up for the 2021 NL MVP and won a World Series championship with Washington in 2019. In his first four seasons in the league, Soto has 98 home runs and a .301/.432/.550 slash line. In 2021, he led the league with 145 walks, 23 intentional walks, and a .465 on-base percentage.

As it currently stands, Soto is set to hit free agency following the 2024 season, after his 26th birthday.

