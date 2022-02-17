Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Skaggs Family, Angels Release Statements After Eric Kay Is Found Guilty

A federal court in Texas found former Angels communications director Eric Kay guilty for providing drugs to former pitcher Tyler Skaggs that caused his death in 2019. Kay faces a minimum sentence of 20 years, with sentencing slated for June.

After the verdict was announced, the Skaggs family and the Angels each released statements expressing sadness for the entire ordeal.

“We are very grateful to the government and the jury for seeing this important case through to the right verdict,” the Skaggs family’s statement read, per ESPN’s T.J. Quinn. “Tyler was the light of our family. He is gone, and nothing can ever bring him back. We are relieved that justice was served, although today is a painful reminder of the worst day in the life of our family.”

A coroner’s report said Skaggs, 27, had choked to death on his vomit in 2019, and a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone was in his system. The jury reached its verdict after fewer than three hours of deliberation.

SI Recommends

“On behalf of the entire Angels organization, we are saddened by the devastating heartache that surrounds this tragedy, especially for the Skaggs family,” the team’s statement read. “Our compassion goes out to all families and individuals that have been impacted.”

During the trial, numerous former Angels players testified about drug use while playing for the team. In all, five players admitted to using opioids, though only Harvey said that he provided opioids to Skaggs.

“The players’ testimony was incredibly difficult for our organization to hear, and it is a reminder that too often drug use and addiction are hidden away,” the statement read. “From the moment we learned of Tyler’s death, our focus has been to fully understand the circumstances that led to this tragedy.”

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

USMNT and New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner
Soccer

Turner's Ability to Live His Dream Is Another Tool in His Arsenal

The U.S. goalkeeper will leave MLS for the Premier League this summer in a move that represents the reward for his unorthodox career and ascent.

Gold medalist, Anna Shcherbakova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, poses during a venue ceremony after the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing.
Olympics

Russian Gold Medalist Says She Feels ‘Emptiness’ After Winning

Anna Shcherbakova's victory was overshadowed as she stood alone while Russian Olympic Committee teammates consoled Kamila Valieva, who placed fourth.

Jim Harbaugh (left) and Josh Gattis (right)
College Football

Jim Harbaugh Says He Was Surprised by OC Josh Gattis’s Departure

Gattis was named the 2021 season’s Broyles Award winner, given annually to college football’s top assistant coach.

matthew stafford (2)
Extra Mustard

Stafford, Rams to Pay Hospital Bills for Photographer Who Broke Her Spine

Kelly Smiley said she suffered a fractured after falling at the Rams's Super Bowl parade while taking pictures of Stafford.

Jim-Harbaugh
College Football

Jim Harbaugh Doesn‘t Regret Exploring Vikings Coaching Vacancy

The Michigan coach just signed a five-year contract extension with the Wolverines.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments during a news conference at MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31.
Play
MLB

MLB, MLBPA to Meet Again Monday Without Hope for Quick Resolution

The two sides need a deal by Feb. 28 to preserve the scheduled Opening Day March 31.

Nick Saban with Alabama.
NFL

Nick Saban Discusses Henry Ruggs in Leadership Speech

The Alabama coach gave a passionate speech about leadership, citing the Ruggs incident.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase
Play
Extra Mustard

Ja‘Marr Chase Works at a Raising Cane‘s Days After Super Bowl LVI

The wide receiver took orders at the drive-through and front register.