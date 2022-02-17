Matt Harvey is facing a suspension of at least 60 days after admitting in court to distributing opioids to late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, according to ESPN’s T.J. Quinn.

In a statement, MLB told Quinn: "Once the trial is complete, MLB will conduct a comprehensive review of the potential violations of our drug program."

Harvey’s admission is a violation of MLB's drug policy for drug distribution. He is currently a free agent and would have to sign with a team before serving the suspension.

MLB can’t announce a suspension until it and the MLBPA agree to a new CBA.

Harvey’s admission came during the trial of former Angels communications director Eric Kay, who is facing two felony charges for giving Skaggs fentanyl before he died in July 2019.

Of the five players who testified on Tuesday, all of whom admitted to using opioids, Harvey was the only one who said he gave Skaggs opioids. Using opioids in of itself does not result in an automatic suspension, but distributing them does.

Harvey only played one year with the Angels, spending the 2019 season in Los Angeles. He played on five teams in the past four years, most recently starting 28 games for the Orioles in 2021.

