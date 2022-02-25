Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

MLBPA Makes Minor CBA Proposal Changes Ahead of Feb. 28 Deadline

As the MLB Players Association and league owners continue to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement, Thursday’s meeting offered little progress ahead of the Feb. 28 deadline.

Though news remains mum on a number of hot-button topics, such as minimum salaries and the competitive balance tax, the union agreed to modify its proposals on service time manipulation and the draft lottery, per Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post.

The revisions come a day after it was reported that the league would move forward with canceling regular season games if an agreement is not reached by Monday’s deadline. MLB has been in a lockout since Dec. 2. 

According to Janes, the revised draft proposal would include a seven-team lottery, as previously reported on Tuesday, and modifications to the draft order in order to "reduce penalties on small market teams who lose in back-to-back years."

Owners and players also agreed to narrow the number of players rewarded with an extra year of service time to 20; the last proposal would have given an extra year to 29 players.

SI Recommends

Thursday’s news, while marginal progress, did little to shed any more insight on the possibility of MLB still having a full season in 2022. As things stand, talks will resume Friday, just three days before the deadline.

 Players have grown upset with how far both sides remain on talks, according to the Boston Globe’s Michael Silverman, and negotiators reportedly told the union they have “run out of ideas.”

Silverman also reported that the owners are frustrated with the players over a perceived lack of organization.

Those still pulling for a rapid resolution will have to wait and see what Friday brings as both sides are scheduled to meet for a fifth consecutive day of negotiations. And, with a number of topics still unresolved, the clock continues to tick toward Monday.

More MLB Coverage:

MLB owners remain firm on Feb. 28 deadline for CBA agreement
MLBPA, MLB not negotiating pace of play
Braves' Freddie Freeman could leave for new team following lockout

YOU MAY LIKE

Joe Buck (left) with Troy Aikman (right).
NFL

ESPN Reportedly Eyeing Al Michaels, Joe Buck to Pair With Aikman

This comes a day after the news dropped that Troy Aikman is likely headed to ESPN next season.

By Madison Williams
Doug Williams
College Football

Doug Williams ‘Not a Fan’ of Program's Hire of Art Briles

Williams: “I’m not a fan at all... I’m very, very disappointed in Grambling.”

By Wilton Jackson
Alexander Zverev hits a shot during his match against Gael Monfils at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells
Tennis

Alexander Zverev Fined for Mexican Open Outburst

The German tennis player will also forfeit additional money and ATP points.

By Associated Press
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant
NBA

Steve Nash Gives Update on Return Timeline for Durant, Simmons

Durant and Simmons are both going through “high-intensity workouts” before returning.

By Madison Williams
Colt Brennan
College Football

‘It’s the Continuous Hits’: Colt Brennan’s Family Learns CTE Played Role in QB’s Death

Repeated hits from football and injuries from a serious car accident made challenges that much more difficult for Brennan. But the findings have given his family a sense of peace.

By Brandon Sneed
Apr 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cesaro (black/yellow trunks) reacts after pinning Seth Rollins (not pictured) during a singles match at WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium.
Wrestling

Report: Cesaro Parts Ways With WWE After 11 Years

The 41-year-old couldn’t reach on an agreement on a contract extension with the promotion, effectively ending his tenure.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer
Oct 20, 1974; Houston Oilers receiver Ken Burrough (00) in action against the St. Louis Cardinals at the Astrodome
NFL

Former Pro Bowler Ken Burrough Dies at 73

Burrough played for the Houston Oilers from 1971–81.

By Madison Williams
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands walks through a corridor during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Racing

Verstappen: Ex-Race Director Masi Was ‘Thrown Under the Bus’

The Red Bull star did not agree with the decision to remove Michael Masi from his position in wake of the Abu Dhabi GP controversy.

By Madeline Coleman