Rob Manfred Dodges Question About MLB-MLBPA Labor Negotiations Timeline

As the clock struck 12 a.m. ET on Dec. 2, the first MLB lockout in more than a quarter-century officially began. Even with that drastic step, baseball's owners and players had three entire months to hammer out a new collective bargaining agreement. But, the only real momentum towards a deal seemed to come in the last few days before the owner-mandated March 1 deadline cost the league the first two series of the 2022 season.

Why not use the full time between Dec. 1 and March 1 to hammer out a deal and keep the 2022 season on track? Well, commissioner Rob Manfred doesn’t seem to have an answer.

During his Tuesday press conference, Manfred was asked why “real bargaining went on just in the last 24–36 hours,” after the lockout began months ago. Rather than address the failure to use the full time available, Manfred said his side was ready for negotiations over the last 10 days.

“I think the best answer to that question is the last 10 days,” Manfred said. “We’ve been here, ready to bargain, full committees, owners, players, for 10 days, and it got going two days before the deadline. You know, that’s the best explanation I can give you.”

Whether or not it’s truly the “best explanation,” it isn’t a satisfying one at all, especially given the artificial and arbitrary nature of the deadline.

After talks broke down on Tuesday, player representatives reportedly left Florida for New York. It is unclear when the two sides will resume talks, or how much more of the MLB season could be in jeopardy with the ongoing lockout at this point.

