Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: MLB Targets Pitch Clock as Lockout Negotiations Continue Sunday

While MLB and the MLBPA continue their collective bargaining agreement negotiations on Sunday, one thing MLB wants to include is a pitch clock.

MLB would like to add a 14-second pitch clock when the bases are empty and a 19-second pitch clock when runners are on base, ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reports.

According to Rogers, MLB’s experiments with pitch clocks in lower leagues helped them arrive at this conclusion. MLB first started using a pitch clock in the Arizona Fall League in 2015, but expanded its use to the Low-A last year. As a result, Low-A game times decreased by around 20 minutes.

The reasoning behind the specific time benchmark came from Low-A as well. Rogers explained MLB used 15 and 17 seconds at that level, and the league determined it could decrease time with bases empty but needed to add time with runners on.

In the November GM Meetings, MLB executives shared their thoughts on the pitch clock, and most liked the possibility of adding it to the game, according to Baseball America’s Kyle Glaser.

“Feedback was really good,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. “I was just in the Fall League last week and wasn’t sure what to expect. Saw it in Rancho [Cucamonga] and wasn’t quite sure what to expect. But there is a pace to things that I appreciated. You forget about the clock but you’re just appreciating the pace of it. I enjoyed watching in my limited time with that and our player feedback has been positive.”

SI Recommends

Some players are less receptive. Max Scherzer, who is an MLBPA Association Player Representative, isn’t a fan of a possible pitch clock.

“As players, it just shouldn't be in the game,” Scherzer said in 2019, via Bleacher Report. “Having a pitch clock, if you have ball-strike implications, that's messing with the fabric of the game. There's no clock in baseball, and there's no clock in baseball for a reason."

Former Red Sox player Will Middlebrooks thinks 14 and 19 seconds are too short.

Other players are more open to it. Former MLB outfielder Raul Ibañez, who worked with MLB’s pitch clock experiment in the minors, says there are clear benefits.

“It really is an incredible experience,” Ibañez said last year, via The Athletic’s Jayson Stark. “It feels like the baseball games that I grew up watching in the '80s.”

More Baseball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Charlotte FC fans cheer during the match against the Los Angeles Galaxy at Bank of America Stadium.
Soccer

Charlotte FC Breaks MLS Attendance Record

The previous record held by Atlanta United lasted for 27 seasons.

By Madison Williams
Kansas
College Basketball

Here’s the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

The Big 12 tournament begins Wednesday evening in Kansas City.

By Daniel Chavkin
Mike Krzyzewski coaches during his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium
Play
College Basketball

Coach K’s Staggering Send-Off Strengthens the Best Rivalry in Sports

Duke couldn’t compartmentalize the pomp and circumstance of Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game, and North Carolina took advantage in a thrilling farewell to this era of the Tobacco Road rivalry.

By Pat Forde
Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (35) reacts after a dunk during the second half against the Stanford Cardinals
College Basketball

Here’s the 2022 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

Arizona, UCLA, USC and Colorado all earn a single round bye as the top four seeds.

By Madison Williams
Noah Horchler Jermaine Samuels
College Basketball

Here’s the 2022 Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

The Big East tournament kicks off Wednesday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

By Daniel Chavkin
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) celebrates the win at Neville Arena
College Basketball

Here’s the 2022 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas all have double byes as the top four seeds.

By Madison Williams
Brittney Griner
WNBA

U.S. Secretary of State Addresses Griner’s Detention in Russia

Antony Blinken weighed in on the WNBA star’s situation in Russia.

By Daniel Chavkin
Coach K and the Duke bench react to a play during Duke-UNC
Play
College Basketball

Seth Greenberg ‘Really Disappointed’ in Duke Coaching Staff’s Actions

The ESPN analyst found the Blue Devils coaching staff’s actions in the handshake line “unacceptable.”

By Madison Williams