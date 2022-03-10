Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB Lockout Continues, But Progress Made on Pace of Play
MLB Lockout Continues, But Progress Made on Pace of Play

MLB Is Risking the Entire Season as Rob Manfred Cancels More Games

It’s only going to get harder for the players and owners to reach an agreement if they don’t do so soon.

Major League Baseball has canceled the first four series of 2022, commissioner Rob Manfred said on Wednesday. It will be difficult to play 162 games. At some point we have to wonder when that number will be 0.

Day 98 of the owner-imposed lockout ended the same way the first 97 did: without a collective-bargaining agreement between the league and the players association. The sides, shuttling back and forth from their offices in Midtown Manhattan highrises and communicating by phone and email, neared something approaching a compromise on many of the major economic questions. But they did not come to terms on the question of a draft for international amateurs—a question that nearly exploded negotiations the last time they discussed this, before the 2017 season.

Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Atlanta. With owners and players unable to agree on a labor contract to replace the collective bargaining agreement that expired Dec. 1, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred followed through with his threat on Tuesday and canceled the first two series for each of the 30 major league teams. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

They could still force through a full season. Manfred canceled the first two series last week but backtracked this week, saying on Monday that the league could still stage 162 games if the parties made a deal by Tuesday. At 3 a.m. on Wednesday, after nearly 17 hours of bargaining, he agreed to extend that cutoff a little further.

The deadline was artificial in some ways—which became clear when the sides blew by it—but the calendar is a third opponent in these talks. Pitchers need three weeks to build up. TV deals require the playoffs to end by early November. Baseball is a sport played every day. Wednesday evening, Manfred re-canceled those first two series and canceled two more, leaving Opening Day no sooner than April 14. (April 15 is the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s MLB debut. His widow, Rachel, is 99 years old.) If it goes much later than that, it will be hard to play a full season.

SI Recommends

And it only gets harder now. The owners want to prorate players’ salaries per number of games played. Players believe they did not lock themselves out and they should therefore be paid for 162 games no matter how many take place. So in addition to fighting over the competitive-balance tax (they’re between $2 million and $8 million apart per year), the league minimum ($10,000 apart per player per year), the pool of money that would reward young players with excellent seasons (between $25 million and $45 million apart) and the draft-pick compensation when players leave in free agency (the players want it gone, the league wants to attach it to the implementation of an international draft), they will now squabble over how to pay for whatever season they salvage.

No formal bargaining sessions are scheduled, but the sides intend to keep talking on Wednesday night and into Thursday. Still, the distrust that has marred these conversations for years has only deepened. Players believe that the league waited until this late stage of negotiations to tie a deeply contentious issue—the international draft—to an issue important to the players (the removal of draft-pick compensation). When certain free agents sign with new teams, their former team receives a draft pick and their new team forfeits one. New teams, in turn, make reduced offers to the free agents; players believe this system costs them millions of dollars per year. They also oppose an international draft because they believe it limits foreign amateurs’ earning potential. The league contends that the international draft has been part of every proposal it has made since July 2021. The union says it has rejected it every time and made clear it was a problem. Asked Wednesday afternoon when the league realized that the international draft would be a major sticking point, an MLB official said, “Too late.” And round and round we go.

Players are preparing to play but are prepared to lose the season, said someone familiar with their thinking. This is a difficult position around which to create unity: Their careers are short, and whether they are trying to build a Hall of Fame case or just want to hit one major league home run, they are eager to retake the field. They would prefer to reach a deal and are bargaining with the intention of doing so. But the person insisted that they are ready, financially and emotionally. The union has withheld their licensing checks since 2018, leaving them with a war chest the size of which the source would not disclose. And union leadership has framed the battle as one of solidarity. “You can’t take a bad deal just to play,” the person said, “Because it’ll affect not only you and the people around you but it will affect generations to come.”

So, of course, would a missed season.

More MLB Coverage:
The Path to a New CBA: Trade Economics for Rule Changes
Baseball Should Expand the Playoffs to 14 Teams
‘Since When Were Women Allowed’: Inside Their Push to Break Into Baseball
MLB Owners Fail to Realize Their Own Foolishness

YOU MAY LIKE

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on.
NFL

Woman Sues Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, Claims He Is Her Father

The lawsuit alleges that the Cowboys owner paid the plaintiff’s mother to keep the information confidential.

By Zach Koons
Brandon Ingram
NBA

Ingram Has Hamstring Injury, Will Miss at Least 7-10 Days

Ingram has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game vs. Orlando with the hamstring injury.

By Daniel Chavkin
Novak Djokovic looks down.
Tennis

Djokovic Out of Two U.S. Events Due to Vaccination Status

The 20-time Grand Slam winner is still unable to travel to the United States.

By Zach Koons
Buddy Boeheim
College Basketball

ACC Suspends Buddy Boeheim for Game vs. Duke After Punch

Boeheim will miss Thursday's game after he was seen punching a player in Syracuse’s win over Florida State.

By Daniel Chavkin
A mural of players adorns a wall behind a locked gate on the day pitchers and catcher were scheduled to report to camp at the New York Yankees spring training complex at George M. Steinbrenner Field Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Play
MLB

MLB Cancels More Games as Another Negotiation Deadline Passes

Competitive balance tax thresholds, minimum salary and the prospect of an international draft proved to be sticking points as talks rolled into Wednesday.

By Madeline Coleman
Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams during a loss to Boston College
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: All Eyes on the Bubble

It’s the last gasp for bubble teams and those trying to climb the seed list before Selection Sunday.

By Kevin Sweeney
nfl-colts-carson-wentz-done
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Carson Wentz Traded to the Commanders

A new team won't help Wentz, but it could be good news for Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson.

By Michael Fabiano
Green Bay Packers Davante Adams
Play
Fantasy

Davante Adams, Chris Godwin May Shift Fantasy Landscape in Free Agency

A number of talented receivers are available in free agency and their landing spots could shift their fantasy value.

By Michael Fabiano