Report: Kris Bryant Signs With Rockies on Seven-Year, $182 Million Deal

The Rockies have reportedly agreed to a seven-year, $182 million deal with former National League MVP Kris Bryant, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. MLB Network's Jon Heyman was the first to report Bryant's destination.

Bryant had spent his entire career with the Cubs before a midseason trade sent him to the Giants last year. Over 144 games in 2021, Bryant hit .265/.353/.481 with 25 home runs and 10 stolen bases, seeing time at third base and in the outfield.

Bryant has been a consistent hitter throughout his career, posting an OPS+ over 120 in six of his seven seasons. The only year in which he fell below that mark was the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, when injuries limited him to just 34 games.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After back-to-back playoff appearances in 2017 and ’18, Colorado has posted three consecutive losing seasons, parting ways with big-name, expensive stars in the process. The Rockies traded third baseman Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals last offseason just two years into his nine-year, $275 million contract, and let pitcher Jon Gray sign with the Rangers this winter. Star shortstop Trevor Story remains unsigned in free agency.

The Rockies have not won a playoff series since their run to the World Series in 2007. Since then, the team has posted losing records in 10 out of 14 years.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Rockies

