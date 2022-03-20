Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB

Watch: Darren Baker Presents Nationals Lineup to Father, Astros Manager Dusty

With spring training now underway, the 2022 Major League Baseball season got its first heartwarming moment during Sunday’s exhibition game between the Nationals and the Astros. 

As he walked to home plate to deliver Houston’s starting lineup, Astros manager Dusty Baker was met with a familiar face. Presenting Washington’s lineup was Dusty’s son, Darren, who is currently playing in the Nationals’ farm system. 

When the elder Baker realized what was happening, a huge smile broke out on his face. He and Darren shared a touching pregame embrace before getting down to business.

Dusty Baker’s connection to the Nationals goes well past his son playing for the organization. Prior to his stint with the Astros, he managed Washington during the 2016 and ’17 seasons, leading the club to back-to-back National League East titles. He posted an overall record of 192–132 during his time in the nation’s capital. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Darren Baker, 23, was selected in the 10th-round of the 2021 draft by the Nationals after a strong collegiate career at California. In 18 games for Class-A Fredericksburg, he hit .318/.352/.394.

Sunday was hardly the first time that the younger Baker made a memorable appearance at home plate. During Game 5 of the 2002 World Series, three-year-old Darren became well-known for getting scooped up by Giants player J.T. Snow after he tried to complete his bat boy responsibilities during the middle of an active play. Snow, who was scoring on a Kenny Lofton triple, got Baker out of the way before a potential collision at the plate, while Dusty was in the dugout as San Francisco’s manager. 

The Nationals went on to beat the Astros in Sunday’s spring training game, 3–2.

More Baseball Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Creighton players celebrated their win over Colorado in a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Play
College Basketball

Creighton Stifles Caitlin Clark, Iowa to Seal 'Storybook' Win

Sophomore guard Lauren Jensen punched the Bluejays' ticket to the Sweet 16 with a clutch three in the final seconds of the game against her former team.

By Emma Baccellieri
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates a goal in El Clasico
Soccer

Barcelona Stops the Bleeding—and Then Some—in El Clásico

Lower stakes, a key absence and even unorthodox kits made for a different kind of Clásico, but that’s of no matter to a Barça side that desperately needed to win one.

By Avi Creditor
Major League Baseball former player David Ortiz reacts on the MLB Network set during a broadcast before game two of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Drug Kingpin Targeted Ortiz in Shooting, Private Investigators Say

The former Red Sox slugger hired a private investigator whose findings contradict those of the Dominican authorities investigating the shooting.

By Mike McDaniel
March Madness logo.
Extra Mustard

Only One Perfect March Madness Bracket Remains

One user still has a shot at completing a perfect bracket.

By Joseph Salvador
Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa celebrate together after a game.
MLB

Astros’ Altuve ‘Surprised’ Correa Joined Twins

The star shortstop signed a three-year deal with Minnesota on Friday night.

By Zach Koons
Houston’s Jamal Shead
Play
College Basketball

This Houston Team Is Vintage Kelvin Sampson

The Cougars took down Illinois with their toughness, grit and defense. That’s exactly how their coach likes it.

By Ross Dellenger
Kevin Sampson celebrating with his team after win in NCAA tournament.
Extra Mustard

Houston Head Coach Celebrates Shirtless After Win Over Illinois

Sampson couldn’t be contained after the big win.

By Joseph Salvador
Illini players react to RJ Melendez technical foul call in second half of Sunday’s game against Houston.
Play
College Basketball

Technical Foul on RJ Melendez Draws Heavy Criticism

The Illini guard received a technical foul for hanging on the rim in Sunday’s loss to Houston.

By Mike McDaniel