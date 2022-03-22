Skip to main content
Report: Pete Alonso, Mets Reach Agreement With One-Year Deal

Pete Alonso and the Mets will be avoiding arbitration, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The first baseman and New York have reportedly come to an agreement of a one-year, $7.4 million contract for 2022. 

Alonso is arbitration-eligible for the next two years until he is a free agent in 2025. 

Alonso’s new contract is quite a boost from his previous three years. As a rookie in 2019, the former Rookie of the Year $555,000 in salary. Then, his salary bumped up to $652,521 the following year and to $676,775 in 2021, according to Spotrac.

The All-Star broke the home run record for rookies back in 2019 when he hit 53 homers in one season. He also won the Home Run Derby that year.

Last season, Alonso finished with a .262 batting average, 37 home runs and 94 RBIs.

For more New York Mets coverage, go to Inside The Mets. 

