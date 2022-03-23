Report: Shane Bieber, Guardians Reach Agreement for $6 Million
Pitcher Shane Bieber reached an agreement with the Guardians on Tuesday, per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.
Bieber’s new contract is for one year and worth $6 million. The team avoid arbitration this year, but there are still two more years of potential arbitration until Bieber becomes a free agent in 2025.
Since being drafted by Cleveland in 2016, Bieber’s yearly salary hasn’t reached $1 million before. His first year totaled to $420,000, according to Spotrac. Then, in ’18 until ’21, his salary raised to $545,000, $559,600, $623,200 and $679,700, respectively.
Bieber missed part of the 2021 season due to a shoulder injury. He had shoulder surgery and reported that he is back to being 100% and should be ready for Guardians opening day.
The 2020 Cy Young Award winner finished the 2021 season with a 3.17 ERA after just 16 starts.
In his four seasons, Bieber has made two All-Star appearances, including last season despite not being able to participate due to his injury.
