Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB

Report: Shane Bieber, Guardians Reach Agreement for $6 Million

Pitcher Shane Bieber reached an agreement with the Guardians on Tuesday, per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Bieber’s new contract is for one year and worth $6 million. The team avoid arbitration this year, but there are still two more years of potential arbitration until Bieber becomes a free agent in 2025.

Since being drafted by Cleveland in 2016, Bieber’s yearly salary hasn’t reached $1 million before. His first year totaled to $420,000, according to Spotrac. Then, in ’18 until ’21, his salary raised to $545,000, $559,600, $623,200 and $679,700, respectively. 

Bieber missed part of the 2021 season due to a shoulder injury. He had shoulder surgery and reported that he is back to being 100% and should be ready for Guardians opening day.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 2020 Cy Young Award winner finished the 2021 season with a 3.17 ERA after just 16 starts. 

In his four seasons, Bieber has made two All-Star appearances, including last season despite not being able to participate due to his injury.

More MLB Coverage:

For more Cleveland Guardians coverage, go to Cleveland Baseball Insider 

Breaking
Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians

YOU MAY LIKE

Governor Spencer Cox and other local officials break ground at what will be the new Washington County Receiving Center Friday, March 18, 2022.
More Sports

Utah Governor Vetoes Anti-Trans Sports Bill HB11

He is the second republican governor this week to veto a ban regarding transgender athletes.

By Daniela Perez
Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) blocks against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
NFL

Report: Ex-Saints OT Terron Armstead, Dolphins Agree to Deal

The three-time Pro Bowler is reportedly headed to Miami after nine seasons in New Orleans.

By Wilton Jackson
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
Play
NFL

Panthers Reportedly Not Interested in Baker Mayfield

A report surfaced earlier on Tuesday that the two camps had preliminary talks.

By Madeline Coleman
os Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

Rams Seeking a ‘Win-Win Solution’ in Aaron Donald’s Contract

Los Angeles wants to keep the All-Pro defensive tackle while improving the team as well.

By Wilton Jackson
shohei ohtani (1)
MLB

Report: MLB, Union Agree to ‘Ohtani Rule’ for 2022 Season

Several rules tweaks have been agreed to for the upcoming season, including one aimed at keeping the two-way superstar on the field.

By Nick Selbe
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen celebrates after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
Extra Mustard

Report: Gisele Releasing Cookbook With Brady Family’s Recipes

The super-model is set to release the book in spring 2024.

By Daniela Perez
PSG faces Manchester City in Champions League
Soccer

UEFA Set to Overhaul Financial Fair Play Rules

An overhaul of financial restrictions in European soccer will be discussed by leading clubs at a meeting Thursday with limits on spending rather than salary caps.

By Associated Press