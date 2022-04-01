The Dodgers have agreed to send All-Star outfielder A.J. Pollock to the White Sox in exchange for All-Star relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel, according to multiple reports.

The blockbuster trade was first reported by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan reported the details of the deal, which will not include the exchange of any money.

Kimbrel, 33, will make $16 million in 2022 and is expected to slide into the closer’s role with the Dodgers, per Passan. Pollock, 34, is set to earn $10 million and has a $10 million player option that includes a $5 million buyout.

