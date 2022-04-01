Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith on Today's SI Feed
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith on Today's SI Feed

Report: Dodgers Sending A.J. Pollock to White Sox in Blockbuster Trade For Fellow All-Star Craig Kimbrel

The Dodgers have agreed to send All-Star outfielder A.J. Pollock to the White Sox in exchange for All-Star relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel, according to multiple reports.

The blockbuster trade was first reported by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan reported the details of the deal, which will not include the exchange of any money.

Kimbrel, 33, will make $16 million in 2022 and is expected to slide into the closer’s role with the Dodgers, per Passan. Pollock, 34, is set to earn $10 million and has a $10 million player option that includes a $5 million buyout.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

T

ldl

ldld

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers
Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Owens in the ring with the WrestleMania sign behind him
Play
Wrestling

Preview and Predictions for Night 1 of ‘WrestleMania 38’

How physical will ‘Stone Cold’ get? Will Cody Rhodes appear? Can Bianca Belair get revenge on Becky Lynch?

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer
Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens (9)
Play
NFL

Raiders Sign Quarterback Nick Mullens

The quarterback will compete against Garrett Gilbert during training camp to earn the backup role.

By Madison Williams
Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) carries the ball in the against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Nine First-Round Running Backs in this Five-Round Fantasy Mock Draft

Nine of the first 10 picks are running backs, so you better draft them early according to the results of this solo fantasy mock draft.

By Michael Fabiano
Former New England Patriots Julian Edelman is honored during halftime against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium.
Play
Extra Mustard

Julian Edelman Posts April Fools’ Joke Announcing NFL Return

The former Patriots receiver has been retired since last April.

By Jelani Scott
Arch Manning, Nick Saban
Play
College Football

Alabama Hosting Arch Manning, Others While Texas and Miami Bring in Key Recruits

Alabama, Texas and Miami headline the class of 2023 elites hitting the road this weekend

By John Garcia Jr.
LeLe Grissett is South Carolina’s No. 1 hype woman.
Play
College Basketball

Meet South Carolina’s Hype Woman

Fifth-year guard LeLe Grissett’s signature handshakes and scrappy play have fueled the Gamecocks’ Final Four run.

By Emma Baccellieri
rimet
Play
Soccer

LIVE: 2022 World Cup Draw; Groups Decided in Qatar

The November World Cup will be the last with 32 nations before it expands to 48 teams for 2026.

By Andrew Gastelum
rachel-bonnetta
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Network’s Rachel Bonnetta Debuts ‘Crazy Offseason’ and It’s a Must-Watch

This song perfectly sums up all of the wild NFL offseason moves

By Jimmy Traina