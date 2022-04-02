One of the defending World Series champion Braves’ key relievers, Luke Jackson, could miss time this season due to a right arm injury.

The MRI showed damage to his “ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm,” the Braves posted on Twitter.

As a right handed pitcher, the severity of the injury could cause Jackson to miss substantial time depending how evaluations of the damage come back.

In last year’s World Series, Jackson played in three games, totaling four strikeouts and allowing only one hit. The Braves ended up winning the series 4–2 over the Astros.

Entering his sixth season with Atlanta, Jackson has a 16–6 all-time record, with a 3.93 ERA. Jackson posted his best career ERA so far in ’21, as he finished with a 1.98 ERA in 71 games played, his most appearances in a single season. He only allowed 14 earned runs and six home runs on the year.

