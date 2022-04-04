On the first at-bat of the team’s second-to-last spring training game, Twins outfielder Nick Gordon suffered a scary collision with teammate Max Kepler while trying to track down a fly ball in deep left-center field. Gordon remained on the ground for several seconds while being checked on by Kepler.

Gordon was removed from the game, and after being examined by the medical team, he cleared concussion protocols and was diagnosed with a head contusion. He’s considered day-to-day, per Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Gordon was the No. 5 overall pick by Minnesota in the 2014 draft. After seven minor-league seasons, he finally debuted last year, appearing in 73 games. He hit .240/.292/.355 in 216 plate appearances with four home runs and 10 stolen bases.

The 26-year-old is expected to compete for playing time in the Twins outfield. In 11 games this spring, Gordon went 8-for-24 with three extra-base hits and a stolen base.

