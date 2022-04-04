White Sox ace Lance Lynn will miss the start of the season after an MRI revealed a slight tear in a tendon in his right knee, general manager Rick Hahn announced on Sunday.

Lynn will undergo a brief procedure on Tuesday and will not be on the mound for four weeks. He’s expected to miss closer to six-to-eight weeks of the regular season.

“It’s part of the game,” Hahn said Sunday afternoon. “I know we have a very deep and talented roster. Like every club, we’re going to face some adversity over the next seven months. The strength of the men in that clubhouse and coach’s room will serve us well.”

Lynn struggled with minor knee issues last season, but nothing that required a surgical procedure. Although he missed a handful of starts as a result of the nagging ailment, White Sox re-signed him for an additional two years last July.

The decision to bring Lynn back to Chicago came amid a career year for the veteran starter. The 34-year-old compiled a 2.69 ERA on his way to earning an All-Star nod for the first time since 2012 and finishing third in American League Cy Young voting.

With Lynn leading the club on the mound, the White Sox went 93–69 during the 2021 season and claiming their first AL Central title since 2008. Chicago went on to lose 3–1 to Houston in the ALDS.

