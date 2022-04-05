The Tigers and the Rays agreed to a trade just a few days before the start of the 2022 season on Monday evening, Detroit announced on Twitter.

In the deal, the Tigers will acquire outfielder Austin Meadows in exchange for shortstop Isaac Paredes and a competitive balance-B pick in the 2022 MLB draft.

Meadows spent the last three-plus seasons in Tampa Bay, where he developed into a burgeoning star. After making the American League All-Star team in 2019, the 26-year-old outfielder had a strong year in 2021, with batting splits of .234/.315/.458, 27 home runs and a career-high 106 RBI. He’s set to earn $4 million this year and has three more seasons of team control before he hits free agency.

In return, the Rays will receive a versatile infielder in Paredes. The 23-year-old has played in just 57 games and has 193 plate appearances in the first two years of his career in the majors, but showed an ability to play all three infield positions when with the Tigers.

Tampa Bay will also receive a draft choice, in the Competitive B round, that will come with the fifth pick after the second round, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The Tigers are coming off of their best performance in the last five seasons in 2021, but still only managed a third-place finish in the AL Central with a 77–85 record. The Rays captured their second-straight East division crown with an 100-win season before losing in the ALDS to the Red Sox.

