Yankees GM Blames World Series Drought on 2017 Astros’ ‘Illegal and Horrific’ Actions
Report: Todd Frazier Announces Retirement After 11 Seasons

Two-time All-Star third baseman Todd Frazier has announced that he is retiring from MLB, according to the New York Post’s Greg Joyce

“It’s been my love my whole life,” Frazier told the New York Post in a phone interview. “It’s very hard to let go. Don’t get me wrong, it’s one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever made in my life. But where I’m at in my career and where I’m at in my life, I think it was the right decision. I think it’s time to be that family figure that I’ve always wanted to be.”

Frazier spent the first five seasons of his career with the Reds after they drafted him with the No. 34 pick in the 2007 draft where he was selected to the All-Star Game twice. He had stops with the White Sox, Yankees, Rangers, Pirates and Mets twice. He’s originally from New Jersey, so playing for both New York franchises was something special to him. 

“I know a bunch of people have done it, but being from Jersey, some of your friends hate you at the time, then they love you because you’re with the Mets,” he told the New York Post. “So it made for good banter. It was awesome. I wish I could have stopped time during those years.” 

Just this past summer he represented Team USA in Tokyo and brought home the Silver medal. After discussing with his family, he said he wanted to call it a career and “go out on a high note.” 

