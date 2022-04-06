Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB

Sign up for SI’s MLB newsletter

The Five-Tool Newsletter keeps you posted on everything going on in Major League Baseball.

Baseball is back. After an offseason that lasted longer than usual, the 2022 MLB campaign is getting started. And there’s no better way to follow it all than by signing up for Sports Illustrated’s free MLB newsletter.

You can get the Five-Tool Newsletter in your inbox every Friday. It’ll keep you up to date on the latest news from around the league, provide analysis and some trivia, too. You’ll also hear from SI staffers including Tom Verducci, Stephanie Apstein, Emma Baccellieri and more.

five-tool-newsletter-phone

Sign up for the Five-Tool Newsletter at SI.com/newsletters.

As the newsletter’s name indicates, each edition is as good as a Mike Trout–level prospect who has all five tools: It’s informative, entertaining, timely, in-depth and will teach you something new each week.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

MLB editor Matt Martell will be piecing together the newsletter. And you can think of him as the newsletter’s manager of sorts. He will set the lineup each week, combing through the most buzzworthy stories of the week and best of SI’s content, too. You can follow him on Twitter at @ByMattMartell.

You can sign up by finding the Five-Tool Newsletter widget at SI.com/newsletters. We’ve been rolling out editions all offseason, and you can comb through our archive at SI.com/Five-Tool-Newsletter.

YOU MAY LIKE

Erik ten Hag will reportedly become Manchester United’s next manager
Soccer

Report: Man United to Hire Ajax’s Ten Hag as Manager

Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino have been considered the two most likely candidates to step in for interim manager Ralf Rangnick next season.

By Andrew Gastelum
Tiger Woods celebrates at the Masters.
Play
Extra Mustard

Kellerman: Tiger Woods Is Not an ‘Elite Athlete’

A truly wild take just days ahead of The Masters.

By Dan Lyons
Apr 6, 2022; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods hits from the no. 12 tee during a practice round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Play
Extra Mustard

Jack Nicklaus ‘Delighted’ Tiger Woods Will Play in Masters

Nicklaus: “Considering where his life was 17 months ago, this an incredible feat."

By Wilton Jackson
Washington Nationals' Juan Soto runs to third during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Oct. 1, 2021, in Washington.
Play
MLB

MLB Predictions for MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year Awards

Our baseball writers make their picks for each league’s big three awards.

By SI MLB Staff
Frank Vogel with the Lakers.
Play
NFL

Frank Vogel Speaks on Disappointing Lakers Season

He addresses rumors about his job security as the regular season nears an end.

By Joseph Salvador
Anthony Davis reacts with an exasperated expression after a play.
Play
Extra Mustard

Pels Troll AD, Lakers After L.A.’s Elimination From Play-In Tourney

New Orleans didn’t forget the big man’s taunt from 2019.

By Zach Koons
Power25 New
Play
College Basketball

Week 20: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

The Eagles beat three of the best teams in the country to capture a record sixth GEICO Nationals championship.

By Jason Jordan
bill self
Play
College Basketball

Elite Hoops Recruits Say They Commit to Coaches, Not Schools

LSU lost all four players committed in the 2022 and 2023 classes after Will Wade's firing.

By Jason Jordan