Yankees Postpone Opening Day Game Against Red Sox Due to Forecast of Inclement Weather
Fans with a rooting interest in the Yankees–Red Sox rivalry will have to wait an additional day to see the AL East Teams begin their 2022 season.
The Yankees announced that Thursday’s Opening Day game against their arch-rivals has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather. The matchup has been rescheduled to take place at 1:05 p.m. ET on Friday at Yankee Stadium.
The rest of the three-game series is expected to go on as scheduled on Saturday and Sunday.
The Red Sox will start Nathan Eovaldi on Friday, with the Yankees expected to stick with ace Gerrit Cole. The pitching matchup will be a rematch of last year’s AL Wild Card game in which Boston won 6–2.
After eliminating the Yankees last postseason, the Red Sox went on to lose to the Astros in the ALCS, 4–2.
