Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB

Yankees Postpone Opening Day Game Against Red Sox Due to Forecast of Inclement Weather

Fans with a rooting interest in the Yankees–Red Sox rivalry will have to wait an additional day to see the AL East Teams begin their 2022 season.

The Yankees announced that Thursday’s Opening Day game against their arch-rivals has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather. The matchup has been rescheduled to take place at 1:05 p.m. ET on Friday at Yankee Stadium. 

The rest of the three-game series is expected to go on as scheduled on Saturday and Sunday.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Red Sox will start Nathan Eovaldi on Friday, with the Yankees expected to stick with ace Gerrit Cole. The pitching matchup will be a rematch of last year’s AL Wild Card game in which Boston won 6–2.

After eliminating the Yankees last postseason, the Red Sox went on to lose to the Astros in the ALCS, 4–2.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes 

Breaking
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox

YOU MAY LIKE

Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) leaves the field against the Buffalo Bills after warm ups before an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL

Mailbag: Will More Players Leverage Desirable Trades?

After the Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams trades, will more players follow suit? Plus, the value of free agents after the draft, the Jets’ roster-building process and more.

By Albert Breer
Ronald-Koeman-Netherlands-Return
Soccer

Koeman to Return as Netherlands Manager After World Cup

Louis van Gaal will coach the Netherlands through the World Cup but had already said he would not go beyond the tournament in Qatar.

By Associated Press
Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) controls the ball against New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.
NBA

Clippers Are a Sleeping Giant in the West

With Paul George back, and Kawhi Leonard on the mend, L.A.’s other team could be the NBA’s most frightening opponent in the playoffs.

By Michael Pina
Maradona’s jersey from the 1986 World Cup
Play
Soccer

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ Shirt Is for Sale, Could Fetch Over $5M

The shirt Diego Maradona wore for his famous goal at the 1986 World Cup can be had via online auction.

By Associated Press
Steffon Diggs celebrates with Bills teammates after scoring a two-point conversion.
NFL

Report: Diggs, Bills Agree to Four-Year, $104 Million Extension

The move could keep the star pass-catcher in Buffalo for the rest of his career.

By Zach Koons
trevor rogers (1)
Play
Betting

MLB National League Player Prop Bets: MVP, Cy Young, ROY

Find value in your best bets on who will win MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year player props in the National League.

By Shawn Childs
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after he was called for a foul.
NBA

The Lakers Are in Ruins

Los Angeles has officially been eliminated from playoff contention. Where do LeBron, Westbrook and Co. go from here?

By Chris Mannix
Shohei Ohtani
Play
Betting

MLB American League MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year Future Odds

Shohei Ohtani is the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook to win AL MVP, Gerrit Cole is the Cy Young favorite and Bobby Witt Jr. is the leader for Rookie of the Year.

By Jennifer Piacenti