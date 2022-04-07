Skip to main content
Cubs Shortstop Nico Hoerner Hits First Home Run of 2022 Season

The first home run of the 2022 MLB season was hit by Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner vs. the Brewers on Thursday afternoon.

The Brewers vs. Cubs matchup was the first Opening Day game of 2022, so it was only fitting that the first home run took place during this game.

The shortstop hit the home run off of the reigning National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes in the bottom of the fifth inning at Wrigley Field.

The ball landed in the bleacher seats in left field, and the fan who caught Hoerner’s home run couldn’t be more excited. 

The crowd in Chicago erupted in cheers as the Cubs then took a 3—1 lead thanks to Hoerner’s homer. The shortstop also brought in Jason Heyward, who was on first base when Hoerner hit the home run. Hoerner already has two RBI on the season.

Burnes was taken out of the game after the fifth inning, which saw three Cubs runs. He finished with four strikeouts and four hits in his first start of the year.

