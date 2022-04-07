Report: Padres, Twins Swap Pitchers in Opening Day Trade

The Twins and Padres reached a deal Thursday hours before first pitch on Opening Day, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Minnesota will reportedly receive starting pitcher Chris Paddack and reliever Emilio Pagán in the deal, while reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker will go to the Padres.

Paddack, 26, was previously a top prospect for the Padres, though he’s struggled in recent years. He posted a 4.73 ERA in 2020 before a 5.07 mark last season. Pagan finished 2021 with a 3.73 ERA in 67 appearances.

Rogers could serve as San Diego’s closer in 2022. He registered nine saves in 40 appearances last season, finishing the year with a 3.35 ERA. Rooker is expected to serve as a backup outfielder for the Padres.

The Cubs and Brewers will kick off the 2022 season on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 2:20 p.m. ET.

More MLB Coverage: