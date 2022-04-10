Skip to main content
Rob Manfred Sends All MLB Players ’Note of Appreciation’, Pair of Headphones

Commissioner Rob Manfred has maintained his intention of repairing the strained relationship between himself and the league’s players after a contentious lockout delayed the start of the 2022 MLB season.

His latest attempt at a gesture of good faith came in the form of an Opening Day gift.

According to Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic, Manfred sent gift boxes to every player on the first day of the season, containing “notes of appreciation” and a pair of Bose headphones.

“As we get ready to start a new season, I wanted to take a moment to send a note of appreciation,” Manfred wrote in the letter, per Nesbitt. “Being a Major Leaguer is an extraordinary accomplishment that beyond your remarkable talent shows your dedication to this great game. Along with our clubs, I’m committed to working together with all players to grow the sport. I’m excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and by working together, I know we can bring the game to new heights.

“Please accept this gift as a small gesture of my appreciation for the hard work that comes with being a Major Leaguer and your respect for our incredible fans. Thank you for everything you do in a game that has such a rich history and deep meaning to our fans in the U.S. and around the world. Wishing you the best of luck for a successful season.”

The commissioner has taken other steps to try and mend the rift that was worsened by this offseason’s 99-day lockout, such as reportedly meeting with players on various teams.

Manfred said after the end of the work stoppage that he had failed in fostering a positive relationship with the league’s players during his time as commissioner. Time will tell if he will be able to win over their trust in the future.

