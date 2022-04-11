Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB
The Lakers, Tom Brady, The Masters and Russell Wilson on Today's SI Feed
The Lakers, Tom Brady, The Masters and Russell Wilson on Today's SI Feed

Guardians Rookie Steven Kwan Reaches Big Milestone in First Four Games

Guardians rookie Steven Kwan can credibly say that he’s started his MLB career with a hotter bat than anyone else in MLB history. The 24-year-old has gotten on base an absurd 15 times in his first four games for Cleveland. No player had accomplished this since 1901. 

Kwan hit the mark in style, too. With the the bases loaded in the top of the eighth inning, Kwan hit a three-run triple to bring home Owen Miller, Ernie Clement and Myles Straw to extend the Guardians’ lead over the Royals 9–5. Those three RBIs were the first of his young career. 

Cleveland went on to win the matchup, 10–7, to improve to 2–2 on the year. During the series, Kwan went 9-for-13, got on base in 15 of 19 plate appearances and scored four times.

He was selected by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB draft and made his first Opening Day Roster this past week. The Guardians now find themselves with one of the most dangerous young bats in the league. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More MLB Coverage:
The Making of a Giants Ace: Inside Logan Webb’s Star Turn
The Angels Finally Have the Pitching to Make Playoffs—Maybe
We Haven’t Seen the Best of Shohei Ohtani
Remember Mike Trout? MLB’s Best Player Is Back With More to Prove
99 Things to Look Forward During the 2022 Season

Breaking
Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians

YOU MAY LIKE

brittney griner (1)
WNBA

WNBA Commissioner Says League Is Working to Bring Brittney Griner Home

She has been detained in Russia since February.

By Nick Selbe
Oct 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A view of the offical game ball during the second half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center.
WNBA

2022 WNBA Draft Live Tracker: Picks By Each Round

Follow along to see which prospects are selected Monday night in New York.

By Jelani Scott
Mar 31, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) prepares for their game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena.
Play
NBA

Westbrook Says He ’Never Was Given A Fair Chance’ With Lakers

The former All-Star discussed his play and L.A.’s tumultuous season during his exit interview on Monday.

By Jelani Scott
Rhyne Howard before attempting a shot with Kentucky.
Play
WNBA

Rhyne Howard Selected With the No. 1 Pick in WNBA Draft

She led the SEC in scoring this past season and now she’s on her way to Atlanta.

By Joseph Salvador
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) signals for the team to go for a two point conversion against the Tennessee Titans.  Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (DL48) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Play
NFL

How 2022 NFL Draft Class Is Helping Incumbent QBs

The mark for acceptable quarterback play has risen in recent years, and that hurts this year’s draft class. It can help incumbents like Houston’s Davis Mills, though. Plus, the Georgia defender who’s dividing scouts, a possible next move in the Baker Mayfield saga and more.

By Albert Breer
Seimone Augustus dribbes the ball.
College Basketball

Seimone Augustus to be First Female Athlete With Statue at LSU

The most-decorated women’s basketball player in school history will be enshrined forever outside of the Maravich Assembly Center.

By Zach Koons
Adam Schefter at the 2022 Pro Bowl for ESPN.
Play
NFL

Adam Schefter Apologizes for Tweet on Dwayne Haskins’s Death

The ESPN insider deleted the original tweet that was heavily criticized.

By Joseph Salvador
A general view of the NBA logo and the playoffs scorer table.
Play
NBA

2022 NBA Playoff Bracket: Matchups, Dates, Times

Here’s what you need to know heading into the NBA postseason.

By Zach Koons