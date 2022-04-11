Guardians rookie Steven Kwan can credibly say that he’s started his MLB career with a hotter bat than anyone else in MLB history. The 24-year-old has gotten on base an absurd 15 times in his first four games for Cleveland. No player had accomplished this since 1901.

Kwan hit the mark in style, too. With the the bases loaded in the top of the eighth inning, Kwan hit a three-run triple to bring home Owen Miller, Ernie Clement and Myles Straw to extend the Guardians’ lead over the Royals 9–5. Those three RBIs were the first of his young career.

Cleveland went on to win the matchup, 10–7, to improve to 2–2 on the year. During the series, Kwan went 9-for-13, got on base in 15 of 19 plate appearances and scored four times.

He was selected by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB draft and made his first Opening Day Roster this past week. The Guardians now find themselves with one of the most dangerous young bats in the league.

