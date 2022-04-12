Skip to main content
Cubs’ P Keegan Thompson Suspended Three Games for Hitting Brewers’ Andrew McCutchen

NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson was suspended for three games on Monday for hitting Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen with a pitch.

Cubs manager David Ross was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball. Thompson and Ross also were fined an undisclosed amount.

Ross will serve his suspension Tuesday at Pittsburgh. If Thompson doesn’t appeal the punishment, he will begin his suspension as well with the series opener against the Pirates.

Thompson hit McCutchen in the eighth inning of Chicago’s 9-0 win at Wrigley Field on Saturday. The benches cleared and the teams exchanged words but no punches were thrown.

McCutchen was the first Brewer and fourth of five players hit overall in the game. Thompson, who was ejected for the first time in his career, said the pitch got away from him.

