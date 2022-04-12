The Rockies outlasted the Rangers in 10 innings on Monday, but not without a little controversy.

After Colorado scored two runs in the top of the 10th to take a 6–4 lead, Texas found itself in a position to pull even in the bottom half. Marcus Semien began the inning on second base, per extra-inning rules, and Mitch Garver drew a one-out walk to give the Rangers two baserunners.

Centerfielder Adolis García came to the plate next and hit a ground ball to the left side of the infield. Garver was thrown out at second base, but his defensive slide caused the ensuing throw from Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers to go wide of first, allowing Semien to score and García to advance another base.

Colorado manager Bud Black quickly chose to challenge the play. After a lengthy review, the game’s umpires determined that Garver committed a “slide rule violation” and interfered with Rodgers’s ability to make the throw. As a result, García was ruled out, ending the game.

The Rockies improved to 3–1 on the season once the dust settled after the review. First baseman C.J. Cron led the way with a solo home run and an RBI triple, while reliever Daniel Bard picked up the win.

The Rangers dropped to 1–3 with the loss, but will have a chance to redeem themselves on Tuesday when the two teams meet for the second game of the series.

