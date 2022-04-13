History was made on Tuesday night in the Giants vs. Padres game as Alyssa Nakken became the first woman MLB coach to make an on-field appearance during a game.

Nakken got her chance when Antoan Richardson was ejected after supposedly giving directions to outfielders. Nakken replaced Richardson as the first base coach for the Giants. San Francisco led 10-1 at the time.

Nakkan received a loud round of applause from the crowd at Oracle Park as she took over first base in the third inning.

When Nakken walked on the field, Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer shook her hand and showed his appreciation for the coach.

This isn’t the first time Nakken has made MLB history. Back in 2020, she was hired as a full-time major league assistant coach on the Giants, which made her the first woman to work full-time in MLB. She has previously worked first base in spring training games.

She started with the Giants back in 2014 as an intern before earning her master’s degree in sports management.

