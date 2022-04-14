Anthony Rizzo is one of many players who have been negatively impacted by the increased use of the shift in baseball in recent years, but the Yankees first baseman found a way to fight back on Wednesday night.

Rizzo laid down a perfect bunt in the ninth inning to earn himself a single, showcasing that he's far more than just a lefty power hitter at the plate.

Rizzo’s single put the tying runner at the plate for New York, but the Yankees couldn’t capitalize on Rizzo’s brilliant play. Aaron Judge struck out and Josh Donaldson lined out to first, dropping the Bronx Bombers to 3–3 on the season.

It’s been a hot start to 2022 for Rizzo. He’s tallied three home runs in 27 plate appearances, posting a 1.281 OPS. Rizzo signed a two-year contract with the Yankees this offseason, returning to New York after last year’s midseason trade from Chicago.

