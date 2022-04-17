Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB

Blue Jays Broadcaster Buck Martinez Stepping Away From Booth Following Cancer Diagnosis

Buck Martinez, a former MLB catcher and current Blue Jays broadcaster for Sportsnet, announced Sunday he will step away from broadcasting after being diagnosed with cancer.

“I've been so honored and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world to me,” Martinez said in a statement via Twitter. “I'm grateful for a tremendous medical team, who has given me great optimism that I will come through this with flying colors. I hope to rejoin my Sportsnet teammates for the stretch run later this season, but in the meantime I will be watching from the sidelines as I fight the good fight.”

Martinez had a 17-year baseball career as a catcher for the Royals, Brewers and Blue Jays. After he retired in 1986, he became a broadcaster for the Blue Jays before becoming Toronto’s manager for the 2001 and ’02 seasons. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Martinez spent the subsequent years bouncing around baseball as a broadcaster but returned to the Blue Jays broadcast booth in 2010, where he has been ever since.

Dan Schulman and Pat Tabler will most likely fill in as the full-time Blue Jays broadcast team. Jamie Campbell, a Sportsnet Blue Jays host, also announced his cancer diagnosis earlier this month.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

luka doncic
NBA

Report: Luka Dončić Unlikely to Play in Game 2 vs. Jazz

The Mavericks star has been battling a calf strain and missed the team’s Game 1 loss to the Jazz.

By Mike McDaniel
Belal Muhammad fighting Vicente Luque at UFC on ESPN 34
Play
MMA

Belal Muhammad Outworks Vicente Luque at UFC on ESPN 34

After Saturday’s victory, Muhammad proceeded to call top-ranked welterweight Colby Covington a “coward.”

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Frankfurt fans at Barcelona’s Camp Nou
Soccer

Barça Fans to Protest Club After Frankfurt Fills Up Camp Nou

Approximately 30,000 Frankfurt fans were present to watch the German side eliminate Barcelona from the Europa League on Thursday.

By Associated Press
Jan 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts after missing a three-point basket in the closing minute of their loss to the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

John Collins Available to Play in Game 1 vs. Heat

Collins, 24, has been out since March 11 due to foot and finger injuries.

By Jelani Scott
Scottie Barnes dribbles a basketball for the Raptors
Play
NBA

X-Rays Negative for Scottie Barnes After Ankle Injury

The rookie still has to undergo an MRI to determine when he will return to action.

By Daniel Chavkin
A baseball sitting in a glove.
MLB

Phenom SP Roki Sasaki Continues Perfect-Inning Streak in NPB

The 20-year old followed up his perfect game with another stellar performance.

By Daniel Chavkin
Terrell Owens cheers on Chattanooga.
NFL

Terrell Owens Scores for Johnny Manziel’s FCF Team in Debut

The Hall of Fame wideout wasted no time getting acclimated to his new team.

By Daniel Chavkin
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) passes the ball against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Chase Center.
Play
NBA

Playoff Debutant Poole Joins Impressive Company in Warriors’ Win

Poole’s 30 points places him third all-time in points scored by a Warriors player in a playoff debut.

By Jelani Scott