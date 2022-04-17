Mike Trout Leaves Game vs. Rangers After Hand Hit By 81-MPH Pitch

Angels star center fielder Mike Trout was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Rangers after his left hand was hit by a pitch. The three-time MVP received attention from the team’s training staff briefly before heading for the dugout.

Los Angeles later tweeted that his X-Rays came back negative and the centerfielder is considered day-to-day. Trout exited the game after going 1-for-2 with an RBI double. He’s reached base in eight of the nine games he’s played in this season.

The development is a crushing blow for the Angels, who have been forced to deal with Trout’s absence a lot in recent years. A calf injury limited Trout just 36 games in 2021, which came after the pandemic-shortened ’20 season in which he only played 53 games. From 2017 to ’19, various injuries forced him to miss 98 combined games. Prior to that year, he averaged 158 games per season from 2013 to ’16.

To start 2022, Trout is batting .267/.405/.567 with two home runs and three RBI. He was replaced in the lineup by Brandon Marsh.

