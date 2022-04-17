Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB

Mike Trout Leaves Game vs. Rangers After Hand Hit By 81-MPH Pitch

Angels star center fielder Mike Trout was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Rangers after his left hand was hit by a pitch. The three-time MVP received attention from the team’s training staff briefly before heading for the dugout.

Los Angeles later tweeted that his X-Rays came back negative and the centerfielder is considered day-to-day. Trout exited the game after going 1-for-2 with an RBI double. He’s reached base in eight of the nine games he’s played in this season.

The development is a crushing blow for the Angels, who have been forced to deal with Trout’s absence a lot in recent years. A calf injury limited Trout just 36 games in 2021, which came after the pandemic-shortened ’20 season in which he only played 53 games. From 2017 to ’19, various injuries forced him to miss 98 combined games. Prior to that year, he averaged 158 games per season from 2013 to ’16.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

To start 2022, Trout is batting .267/.405/.567 with two home runs and three RBI. He was replaced in the lineup by Brandon Marsh.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Angels

YOU MAY LIKE

luka doncic
Play
NBA

Report: Luka Dončić Unlikely to Play in Game 2 vs. Jazz

The Mavericks star has been battling a calf strain and missed the team’s Game 1 loss to the Jazz.

By Mike McDaniel
Buck Martinez speaks with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before a Blue Jays game.
MLB

Buck Martinez Stepping Away From Booth After Cancer Diagnosis

The Sportsnet broadcaster has been part of Blue Jays TV coverage since 2010.

By Daniel Chavkin
Belal Muhammad fighting Vicente Luque at UFC on ESPN 34
Play
MMA

Belal Muhammad Outworks Vicente Luque at UFC on ESPN 34

After Saturday’s victory, Muhammad proceeded to call top-ranked welterweight Colby Covington a “coward.”

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Frankfurt fans at Barcelona’s Camp Nou
Soccer

Barça Fans to Protest Club After Frankfurt Fills Up Camp Nou

Approximately 30,000 Frankfurt fans were present to watch the German side eliminate Barcelona from the Europa League on Thursday.

By Associated Press
Jan 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts after missing a three-point basket in the closing minute of their loss to the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

John Collins Available to Play in Game 1 vs. Heat

Collins, 24, has been out since March 11 due to foot and finger injuries.

By Jelani Scott
Scottie Barnes dribbles a basketball for the Raptors
Play
NBA

X-Rays Negative for Scottie Barnes After Ankle Injury

The rookie still has to undergo an MRI to determine when he will return to action.

By Daniel Chavkin
A baseball sitting in a glove.
MLB

Phenom SP Roki Sasaki Continues Perfect-Inning Streak in NPB

The 20-year old followed up his perfect game with another stellar performance.

By Daniel Chavkin
Terrell Owens cheers on Chattanooga.
NFL

Terrell Owens Scores for Johnny Manziel’s FCF Team in Debut

The Hall of Fame wideout wasted no time getting acclimated to his new team.

By Daniel Chavkin