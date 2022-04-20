Astros Place 2B José Altuve on 10-Day IL After Hamstring Injury

The Astros announced they are placing second baseman José Altuve on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

Altuve injured his hamstring on Monday, running to first on a slow ground ball to third base vs. Angels.

While Altuve didn’t play Tuesday night, general manager James Click said he doesn’t think Altuve will be on the shelf for two long.

“He got a scan that came back with positive results… he’s walking without a limp,” Click said on Wednesday.

If Altuve only needs to remain on the injured list for the required minimum amount of time, he will be eligible to return next weekend when the Astros play the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Altuve is off to a slow start in 2022, hitting just .167 with one home run and a .518 OPS in nine games to begin this season. Last year, Altuve totaled 31 home runs and an .839 OPS in a bounce back campaign.

