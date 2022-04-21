At 2,999 hits for his career, Miguel Cabrera was at the plate with the Tigers up 1–0 against the Yankees in the bottom of the eighth inning. With Cabrera just one hit away from history, New York walked the future Hall of Famer.

The unforgiving Detroit crowd let the Yankees hear it after they robbed them of a potentially history-making at-bat. But the Tigers made the Yankees pay not long after.

Austin Meadows doubled to left field with the based loaded and brought home both Robbie Grossman and Jonathan Schoop to make it a 3–0 ball game. The crowd stayed restless because Cabrera wasn’t able to get his 3,000th hit, and he could be seen calming down fans by reminding them Detroit was up by three runs.

Detroit won 3–0 and Cabrera seemed to be the only person unbothered by the whole situation. He finished the day 0-for-3 at the plate.

“I got three chances,” he said, per MLB.com’s Jason Beck. “It’s baseball.”

Cabrera will get his chance to join the 3,000-hits club Friday night against the Rockies at Comerica Park. The game starts at 7:10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+ and local networks.

More MLB Coverage: