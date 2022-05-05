Skip to main content
Watch: Kelsie Whitmore Retires Former MLB Player in Four Pitches

Kelsie Whitmore made history on Wednesday night as she became the first woman to pitch in an Atlantic League game. 

Whitmore made her Atlantic League debut on Sunday as she played left field. She took the mound as a reliever on Wednesday, and quickly impressed with a strikeout of former MLB infielder Ryan Jackson. 

Whitmore signed with Staten Island last month after a collegiate softball career at Cal State Fullerton. She has also logged stints playing for the U.S. women’s baseball team and the Sonoma Stompers of the independent Pacific Association. Whitmore is 0–2 at the plate this season, adding a hit-by-pitch. 

The Atlantic League is not a direct Major League Baseball affiliate, though it is a partner league with MLB. 

