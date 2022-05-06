Mets Comeback Win: Watch All Seven 9th Inning Runs

Entering the ninth inning in Philadelphia on Thursday night, it appeared that the first-place Mets would lose back-to-back games for the first time since April 11. Down 7–1, the team mounted an incredible comeback to steal the game 8–7.

Starling Marte led off the inning with a single, before Francisco Lindor opened the scoring surge with a home run to right center to cut the Phillies lead to 7–3.

Pete Alonso hit a line drive double to left field, and after a lineout by Eduardo Escobar, Jeff McNeil singled to right field, moving Alonso to third. Corey Knebel came in to replace James Norwood for the Phillies, but the damage continued.

Mark Canha knocked in Alonso with a single. After a Dom Smith strikeout, pinch-hitter J.D. Davis scored McNeil on a line drive to left field, cutting the lead to 7–5.

Brandon Nimmo kept it rolling with a line drive to center field, scoring Canha and pinch-runner Travis Jankowski to tie the game at 7. Marte, the inning’s first batter, hit a warning track double to score Nimmo and give the Mets an 8–7 lead.

Watch all seven runs here:

The game wasn’t over, of course. Mets closer Edwin Díaz kept his impressive season rolling, fanning Roman Quinn and Rhys Hoskins and forcing a ground out by J.T. Realmuto to cap the game.

The Mets move to 19–9 and sit 5.5 games up on the NL East after the win. New York and Philadelphia are back in action at 7:05 p.m. ET on Friday night.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Mets coverage, go to Inside The Mets.