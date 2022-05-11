Skip to main content
Christian Yelich Records Third Career Cycle, Ties Modern-Era Record

Christian Yelich hasn’t quite been the same player since he won the NL MVP award in 2019, but he is clearly still dangerous at the plate. 

During Wednesday’s 14–11 loss to the Reds, Yelich stole the show by recording his third career cycle.

Yelich became just the sixth player in MLB history to hit for three cycles in his career. The Brewers outfielder joins Trea Turner, Adrián Beltré, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly as players to hold that record.

However, Yelich is in a league of his own in one area—he has hit all three of his cycles vs. Cincinnati, becoming the first player ever to hit three cycles against a single team. Additionally, all three cycles have come since getting traded to Milwaukee, with his previous two both coming in the second half of the 2018 season.

While Yelich had a tremendous afternoon, he is still looking to return to his superstar form. Coming into Wednesday’s game, he had four home runs and a .234/.339/.411 slash line.

And while the Reds won’t be pleased to give up yet another cycle to Yelich, have taken their second straight series after losing 22 of their first 25 games.

