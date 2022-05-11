Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

A former White Sox employee filed a lawsuit against the team and general manager Rick Hahn, claiming he was unlawfully terminated because of his sexual orientation, age and disability, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Brian Ball was with the franchise for 20 years, most recently working as the franchise’s head trainer. According to the lawsuit filed on Tuesday, he was fired in October 2020.

The detailed included in the lawsuit, per the Sun-Times, are as follows.

In February 2018, the franchise, plus vice president Ken Williams, Hahn and players, learned he is part of the LGBTQ community.

Ball went through a carjacking in July 2020, and after speaking with the police, he was checked out by the team physician. As part of his return to work conditions, Hahn told Ball he would need to see a psychologist. Ball was put on medical leave after the incident.

His personal psychologist cleared him to return to work in August, but the filing claims that Chicago denied the clearance. It also alleged that Hahn said in September 2020 that Ball had a “gambling, drug or alcohol addiction that was related to the carjacking,” as written by the Sun-Times. The lawsuit says the accusations are not true.

Ball was fired by late October 2020 with no explanation, and he was given a separation agreement by the Sox a day after his termination. According to the Sun-Times, “The Sox advised Ball that if he didn’t sign and return the agreement by the first week of November, he would lose out on the terms of the agreement, the suit claims. Ball returned a signed agreement Nov. 7, 2020, the suit says.”

In December 2020, the lawsuit states that a “White Sox management-level representative” contacted Ball, claiming the basis of his termination was his sexual orientation.

The filing claims that Ball was replaced by “a less-qualified, non-disabled, non-homosexual male younger than 40 years of age.” The former head trainer is 50 years old.

The White Sox released a statement to the Sun-Times, denying the “baseless allegations” and saying in part, “The Chicago White Sox are unified against discrimination in any form and support anti-discrimination laws that provide protection to those wronged by an employer. Those laws are essential to protecting anyone who has been victimized by discrimination and to creating a culture of empowerment and opportunity for all individuals.

“Brian’s dismissal from the organization was based on his performance and did not run afoul of any of the protections afforded to employees under the law. Although we do not intend to provide further comment until this matter is resolved, we are committed to vigorously defending the club’s reputation against Brian’s meritless allegations, including the pursuit of all remedies under the law.”