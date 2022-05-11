Skip to main content
Guardians vs. White Sox Postponed Due to COVID-19

The White Sox and Guardians have postponed Wednesday’s rubber match due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within Cleveland’s organization.

“Following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland Guardians organization, today’s game has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing,” the White Sox announced on Twitter ahead of the 7:10 p.m. ET scheduled first pitch on Wednesday. “Major League Baseball will provide a rescheduling update when it becomes available.”

Guardians manager Terry Francona was among those who tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced earlier on Wednesday. The 63-year-old is currently not showing any symptoms, but will be sidelined indefinitely.

The AL Central clubs had split the first two games of the series earlier in the week. Cleveland stormed back to claim victory on Monday thanks to the heroics of Josh Naylor, before Chicago won 4–1 on Tuesday night.

The Guardians are off on Thursday before they are scheduled to open a three-game series in Minnesota on Friday. The White Sox are set to take on the Yankees at home on Thursday, barring any additional changes to the schedule.

