Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB
Tim Anderson of the White Sox Blasts Three-Run Homer, Quiets Yankee Stadium Crowd
Tim Anderson of the White Sox Blasts Three-Run Homer, Quiets Yankee Stadium Crowd

Tim Anderson Recalls Incident When Josh Donaldson Called Him ‘Jackie’ in 2019

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson spoke Tuesday about the confrontation between him and Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, in which the latter referred to Anderson as “Jackie” during the weekend meeting in the Bronx. Anderson said this wasn’t the first time Donaldson had referred to him as “Jackie,” and that he told him not to do so when it first occurred in 2019.

“I told him, we never have to talk again. I won’t speak to you, you won’t speak to me, if that’s how you’re going to refer to me,” Anderson said, per ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. “I knew he knew exactly what he was doing.”

Donaldson said after the game that the reference was an inside joke between he and Anderson, who called himself “today’s Jackie Robinson” in an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2019. Anderson called the interaction “disrespectful,” and that the two had had no interactions since then. Donaldson was later suspended for one game for his actions, a ruling he is now appealing.

“Regardless of Mr. Donaldson’s intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgement, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions,” MLB senior VP for on-field operations Michael Hill said in a statement. “In addition, Mr. Donaldson’s remark was a contributing factor in a bench-clearing incident between the teams, and warrants discipline.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

As for Anderson, he said he didn’t have opinion on Donaldson getting suspended, but insisted he had no interest in having a relationship with him and is ready to put the incident behind him.

“I can definitely move on,”  Anderson said. “But I’m not looking for no friendship or relationship from that behalf.”

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson listens to a question during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Play
NFL

Goodell Gives Update on Deshaun Watson Investigation Timeline

The Browns QB is facing 22 active civil lawsuits that detail graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions.

By Madeline Coleman
Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder speaks during a press conference.
NFL

Goodell Asked If Owners Plan to Remove Snyder From NFL

There has been a rumor circulating that some NFL owners are “counting votes” to remove the Commanders owner.

By Madison Williams
LeBron James (6) looks on from the bench during the first quarter against the Warriors at Chase Center.
Play
NBA

LeBron James Calls for Change After Texas Elementary School Shooting

Governor Greg Abbott said 14 children and one teacher were killed in the shooting.

By Joseph Salvador
Sam Darnold at the line of scrimmage for the Panthers.
NFL

Sam Darnold Believes He Can Be One of the Top NFL QBs in 2022

He threw for 2,527 yards and nine touchdowns to 13 interceptions in 2021.

By Joseph Salvador
nick saban (2)
Play
College Football

Tuskegee Coach Calls Out Nick Saban For Not Scheduling HBCUs

Tuskegee coach Reginald Ruffin isn’t happy that the Crimson Tide have not scheduled games against HBCU teams in Alabama.

By Nick Selbe
al-michaels
Media

Al Michaels to Call NFL Playoff Game for NBC Sports in 2023

He left NBC Sports to join Amazon this offseason but will return in a different role.

By Joseph Salvador
Titans quarterbacks Malik Willis (7) and Ryan Tannehill (17) walk past each other during practice.
Play
NFL

Tannehill ‘Disappointed‘ by How Mentorship Remarks Were Taken

The veteran QB said his previous comments were blown out of proportion.

By Zach Koons
bill belichick
Play
Fantasy

Bill Belichick Calling Plays? No OC Has Fantasy Managers Panicked

No replacement for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has fantasy fans worried Bill Belichick could call plays.

By Jennifer Piacenti