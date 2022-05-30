It’s every baseball player’s dream to crush a home run in extra innings to win the game for your team. On Saturday, one big bat got just that. For about three seconds.

Anthony Seigler, who was the Yankees’ first-round draft pick in 2018, thought he went yard during a critical at-bat in the bottom of the tenth inning for the Hudson Valley Renegades. He was so confident, he flipped his bat as he stared at the ball. But if landed short and you could see his body go from pride to panic.

Once Seigler saw the ball was in play, he scrambled to try and get a double out of the embarrassing sequence but it was too late. His early celebration led to him being called out at second base and his team would go on to lose 6–2.

The 22-year-old’s expression says it all and upset fans can be heard in the background as he lowered his head in embarrassment.

